Telangana Government to Release Rs 1,200 Crore Fee Dues Before Diwali; Colleges End Strike

DC Web Desk
15 Sept 2025 9:53 PM IST

The government will release Rs 600 crore within a week

Screengrab of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka speaking to media on Monday.

Hyderabad: After successful talks between the Telangana state government and private college managements, the government has assured the release of Rs 1,200 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues before Diwali. The government will release Rs 600 crore within a week.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI) called off the strike after constructive negotiations with government leaders, including ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, D. Sridhar Babu, and Uttam Kumar Reddy. Classes will resume at colleges on Tuesday.
The strike, which began on September 15 and paralysed academic activities in nearly 2,000 colleges statewide, was a response to the government’s delay in clearing long-pending dues. The financial crunch caused by the non-payment of fees had disrupted faculty salaries and college operations, prompting the shutdown. The deputy CM said a committee will be formed to streamline fee reimbursement.



