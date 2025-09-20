Telangana Government to Proceed with Local Body Elections, Considers 42% BC Quota

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to move forward with the long-awaited local body elections, reiterating its commitment to complete the electoral process within the prescribed timeline. In a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, key ministers including Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Jupally Krishna Rao, Seethakka, and PCC Chief Mahesh Goud participated in detailed discussions on the preparations and reservation policies.

A significant highlight of the meeting was the Chief Minister's proposal to grant a 42% quota for Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming elections, aiming to enhance political representation and empowerment within these communities.

