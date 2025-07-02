Telangana government to Inspect Industries Once in Two Months to Prevent Mishaps

Hyderabad: In the wake of the devastating explosion at the Sigachi Industries Ltd plant in Pashamylaram, which has claimed nearly 40 lives, the Telangana state government has decided to implement stringent new measures to prevent industrial accidents. Official sources say this tragedy, now being termed the worst disaster in India’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, has prompted decisive government action.

Under the safety overhaul, the Departments of Factories, Boilers, Fire Services, Electrical Inspectorate, and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board will conduct inspections every two months, replacing the current system of annual checks tied to the renewal of industrial approvals.

While the exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, preliminary findings suggest that the state’s “Ease of Doing Business” reforms, which reduced inspection frequency, may have weakened enforcement of safety protocols at high-risk units such as pharmaceutical and chemical factories.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who visited the explosion site on Tuesday, ordered comprehensive inspections across all industries, with priority given to high-risk facilities. “We must focus on clear instructions to prevent similar incidents. We need two things: a detailed report and accountability,” he said. He further instructed departments to disregard old inspection reports and base future assessments solely on fresh expert evaluations.

Over the past 30 months, Telangana has experienced at least 10 major industrial accidents, resulting in 25 deaths and more than 70 injuries. The Sigachi blast has not only shaken the state but also made national headlines, raising serious concerns about the enforcement of safety regulations in its industrial zones.

Minister for factories and labour Gaddam Vivek is expected to convene a high-level meeting with senior officials within the next two days to finalise a detailed action plan for strengthening safety inspections and protocols across all of Telangana’s industries.