Telangana Government to Completely Take Over Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: In a major policy decision, the State Cabinet has resolved to take complete control of the Hyderabad Metro project, acquiring it entirely from L&T. Alongside this significant infrastructure move, the Cabinet also finalised the state's comprehensive roadmap for the 2027 Census, as mandated by the Central Government.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao briefed the ministers on the administrative readiness and the extensive schedule required to execute the massive data-collection exercise.

Here are the key highlights from the Cabinet's discussion regarding the census:

Phase One Schedule: The initial "House Listing Operation" phase is set to commence on May 11 and will conclude on June 9.

Standardised Questionnaire: The state will utilise a specific 34-question format prescribed by the Centre to conduct the house-listing process.

Massive Workforce Deployment: To ensure smooth operations, the government is deploying a massive workforce of 89,000 state employees, which includes designated enumerators and nodal officers.

Phase Two Timeline: Following the house-listing operation, the second and final phase of the census enumeration is officially scheduled to begin in February 2027.