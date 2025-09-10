Telangana Government to Celebrate September 17 as Praja Palana Day at Public Gardens

Hyderabad: The state government will celebrate September 17 as Telangana Praja Palana Day (People’s Governance Day) at Public Garden, where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will unfurl the National Flag and address the gathering. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao reviewed the arrangements with senior officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Praja Palana Day celebrations were held for the first time last year, after the Congress government, which assumed office in December 2023, decided to mark September 17 — the day Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union in 1948 — officially.

During the review meeting, the Chief Secretary explained that the programme will begin with the Chief Minister paying homage at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park, followed by the main ceremony at Public Garden. The GHMC commissioner has been designated as the nodal officer for the Gun Park event, where floral decorations, pandals, and other arrangements will be undertaken. He instructed that major offices, statues, and tourist sites in the city be illuminated with decorative lighting to mark the occasion.

Officials from various departments, including Home, Industries, Energy, Municipal Administration, Roads and Buildings, and Protocol, were directed to ensure seamless arrangements. Special focus will be on uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, sanitation, and other basic amenities for the participants. Rao said that the event must be conducted in an inspiring manner reflecting the spirit of democratic governance.

Invitations will be extended to public representatives along with VVIPs. Senior police officials assured adequate security cover for both Gun Park and Public Gardens. The Chief Secretary also reviewed protocol, media coordination, and emergency services readiness. The government is aiming to make the second edition of Telangana Praja Palana Day a major public event symbolising people’s participation in governance.