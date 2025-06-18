Telangana Government to Build High-Level Bridge Over Manair River

Karimnagar: A long-cherished aspiration of around 40 villages, including those in Odela mandal of Manthani constituency, is set to become a reality with the construction of a high-level bridge over the Manair River at Rupanarayanapet, announced Peddapalli MLA Ch. Vijaya Ramana Rao.

On Wednesday, the MLA, along with District Collector Koya Sriharsha, laid the foundation stone for the bridge at Rupanarayanapur village in Odela mandal, Peddapalli district. The project is being taken up by the Congress government at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore.

Speaking at the event, MLA Ramana Rao said that the state government has prioritized the bridge's construction as it will not only benefit residents of 40 villages but also reduce the travel distance to Warangal district by 20 km from Odela mandal.

The bridge will span 940 meters, with an additional 2 kilometers for approach road works. The MLA emphasized that it is the responsibility of the concerned officials to closely monitor the construction and ensure its timely completion.

He also noted that there is a 3 km gap between the approach road and the main road. Proposals are being prepared to construct this road at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, and it will be completed before the bridge is ready.

Ramana Rao urged local farmers to cooperate with the officials in acquiring land required for road widening and approach road construction. “With public cooperation, the work can be completed at the earliest,” he stated.

The MLA further pointed out that Odela is a tail-end ayacut area in the district and often does not receive sufficient irrigation water. He also expressed concern over environmental damage, stating that fields in areas where sand has been extracted have dried up. He firmly said that, under any circumstances, permissions should not be granted to extract sand from the Rupanarayanapet and Odela sand reaches.