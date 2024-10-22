Telangana Government Takes Giant Step Towards 24/7 Power in City

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday inaugurated 57 special vehicles meant to restore power services in each of the 57 sub-divisions of the southern discom in the twin cities. These vehicles would be available round-the-clock and the emergency staff would rush to the area on getting a complaint from consumers on the toll free number 1912.



Dubbed as electricity ambulances, these vehicles will be equipped with thermal-vision cameras, power saw machines, ladder, insulators, conductors, cables and safety equipment like earth rods and helmets. These vehicles can move defective transformers and replace them with functioning ones. The emergency vehicle will be led by an assistant engineer and three linesmen will accompany him.

At the inauguration, Bhatti said the TGAIMS (Telangana GIS, Asset Management, Inspection and Maintenance System) application will help electricity staff in identifying the exact location of the power failures. Energy secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, CMD of TGSPDCL Musharraf Ali Faruqui and TGNPDCL CMD Varun Reddy attended the inauguration.