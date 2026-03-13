Telangana Government Submits DPR for RRR’s 201-km South Segment

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for the 201-km southern segment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, official sources said.

Sources said the DPR was sent to the Centre last week. The project cost has been estimated at around Rs 16,000 crore, including about Rs 6,500 crore towards compensation for land acquisition and nearly Rs 9,500 crore for construction works.

According to the DPR, about 2,010 hectares of land will be required for the project. The proposed road will begin near Choutuppal and pass through Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts before ending near Sangareddy, covering a total distance of 201 km.

The project was also reviewed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a meeting with roads and buildings department officials on Wednesday. He is understood to have directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process and take necessary steps for implementation. Officials said the required land parcels have already been identified.

The state government is working on mobilising funds for its share of compensation for land acquisition for the northern segment of the RRR. The Centre and the state have agreed to share land acquisition costs for the northern segment on a 50:50 basis. Officials estimate the state’s share at Rs 2,560 crore.

Of this, the government has already deposited Rs 100 crore with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It is now planning to raise about Rs 2,000 crore through a loan from HUDCO to meet the remaining requirement.

The loan will be raised through the Road Development Corporation (RDC) under the roads and buildings department, with the state government expected to provide a guarantee. The proposal is currently under consideration by the finance department.

The DPR for the six-lane northern segment of the RRR is under examination by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), a central body chaired by the secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs that evaluates National Highway projects implemented through the NHAI. Both the NHAI and the state government are undertaking preparatory work so that construction can begin once the Union Cabinet grants approval.