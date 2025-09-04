Telangana Government Staff Will Get Health Cards: CS

Hyderabad: The state government has promised to issue health cards to employees, enabling them to avail of cashless treatment. Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao will hold another meeting with the Employees and Teachers JAC on September 8 to finalise procedures before orders are issued.

The assurance came after talks between JAC leaders and the cabinet sub-committee at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials participated.

The government said teachers’ issues would be addressed separately. It also promised to release Rs.700–750 crore every month to clear pending bills and to set up a nursing directorate soon.

Employees under suspension for more than two years in vigilance and ACB cases will gradually be given postings. JAC leaders said the government urged employees to work with it for better administration and overall development of the state.

Joint inspection conducted on Ganesh procession route

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have placed special emphasis on monitoring the height of Ganesh idols during the upcoming immersion procession to Tank Bund, beginning from Balapur on Saturday. Officials also reviewed clearances at key junctions to ensure the smooth passage of idols along the route.

As part of the final preparations, a joint inspection was carried out on Wednesday by the police in coordination with other government departments. Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, Hyderabad district collector Harichandana Dasari and senior officials inspected the 19-km procession route from Balapur Ganesh Mandapam through Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, M.J. Market and Telugu Talli flyover near the Secretariat.

Anand urged officers to resolve issues promptly and ensure idols in their respective zones move on schedule. He said the departments had been working in coordination for the past month to prepare for the festival. The inspection team also reviewed height restrictions and clearances at busy junctions, including Rajesh Medical Hall, Gulzar House, M.J. Market Junction and Telugu Talli Junction.

Cautioning organisers, Anand noted that recent rains and electrocution incidents necessitated extra precautions. He said central forces had already arrived and were conducting march-past drills in the city. Based on past experience, the immersion process could take up to 40 hours, he said, urging mandap organisers to begin earlier to reduce delays.

“Around 30,000 police personnel, drawn from Hyderabad city and other areas, will be deployed for the procession. Accommodation and food arrangements have been made for the personnel. Security measures will include Quick Response Teams, Dog Squads, Anti-Chain Snatching Teams and She Teams. Several roads along the procession route will be closed or diverted,” Anand explained.

He added that Milad-un-Nabi, initially scheduled for September 6, would now be held on September 14, after religious leaders agreed to the rescheduling. He appealed to devotees and the public to cooperate with the police and ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration.

Festive laddu auctions rake in lakhs

Hyderabad: The Ganesh laddu auctions have seen increasing traction over the past few years. The laddus that are put up for auction as part of this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in gated communities and software companies fetched prices ranging from `75,000 to `3.8 lakh.

At Evoke Technologies, the laddu was auctioned for `1.98 lakh, while at Mayfair Villas in Tellapur, it fetched the highest bid of `3.8 lakh. At Bloomfield Ecstasy, also in Tellapur, the laddu went for `75,000 and at Magna Meadows Villas in the same area, it was sold for `2,70,999.

District machinery gears up for local body polls

Warangal/Karimnagar:The district administration is gearing up for the upcoming local body elections, and officials are waiting for the notification to be issued by the state government at any moment. The Telangana State Election Commission has already released the final voter list of Panchayats. After addressing the objections and making verifications, the final voter count for each village has been finalised. This updated voter list, with corrections and deletions of deceased voters, is now ready to be displayed at polling stations. The Warangal district has 11 mandals spread across three assembly constituencies, Wardhannapet, Narsampet, and Parkal, with a total of 325 gram panchayats and 2,828 wards. Officials have finalised the total number of voters at 3,89,052. The draft voter list for the panchayat elections was prepared based on the final list published last year. The Election Commission accepted objections to the draft list and also decided to provide another opportunity for new voters to register until the election notification is announced.

According to the final list, out of the total 389,052 voters, there are 197,808 female voters and 191,235 male voters, with nine voters in the other category. This means there are 6,593 more female voters than male voters. All 11 mandals in the district have a higher number of female voters. In Karimnagar district, the final voter count for the total 15 mandals and 318 gram panchayats is 5,07,531. Compared to the list of voters that was published last year, a total of 19,706 votes have been removed. This reduction is due to various reasons, including voters who have moved or died in urban areas. The number of gram panchayats has also decreased from 323 to 318, as some panchayats have been merged with the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Similarly, the number of polling stations has gone down from 3,022 to 2,962. However, a polling station will be set up for every ward in a village.

The updated list shows a decrease of 10,202 male voters and 9,506 female voters compared to the previous year. The current total is 2,47,131 voters and 2,60,388 female voters, with women outnumbering men by 13,257. There are also 12 voters in other categories. The officials have also corrected mistakes that appeared in the draft voter list for several panchayats.

State govt announces holiday on Sept. 6 for immersion

Hyderabad: The state government here on Wednesday informed that September 6 (Saturday) would be a general holiday for government offices, schools and colleges located in and around twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts on account of Lord Ganesha idols immersion procession.

Consequently, October 11 (second Saturday) shall be observed as a working day for all the government offices, schools and colleges located in and around twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri district in lieu of general holiday declared on September 6 (Saturday). An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday.

GHMC holds education session

Hyderabad: As a part of Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting sessions to create awareness and support Resource Persons (RPs) in pursuing their schooling and intermediate education through Telangana Open School Society (TOSS).

The assistance is being provided especially to those who had to discontinue their education due to various reasons. The ULLAS is poised to revolutionise education and literacy across the nation, by fostering a learning ecosystem that reaches every individual, bridging the gaps in basic literacy and critical lifeskills.