Telangana Government Sanctions Rs 50-Cr for GWMC Works

Warangal: The state government has sanctioned a special grant of Rs 50 crore under the Special Development Fund for key development works to be taken up within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

The municipal administration department issued orders for the release of the funds, directing that the entire amount be used before the end of the 2025–26 financial year. The funds are primarily aimed at improving infrastructure and providing lasting solutions to major civic problems in the historic city.

The allocation will address flood-related issues within the GWMC limits, particularly the severe inundation Warangal faces during the monsoon. The funds will be used to complete the construction of stormwater drains in flood-prone areas like Pothana Nagar in Warangal and Naim Nagar in Hanamkonda. Following directives from city mayor Gundu Sudharani and GWMC commissioner Chahat Bajpai, engineers have started preparing proposals for urgent development works in other vulnerable areas.

These works include the completion of 12 small bridges on Hunter Road and other essential projects in flood-affected localities like Ursu DK Nagar, Shiva Nagar, Desaipet, Chinna Waddepalli, Sammaiah Nagar, Ramakrishna Colony, and the KU 100 Feet Road area in Hanamkonda.

Mayor Sudharani expressed special thanks to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on behalf of the people of Warangal, stating that the release of these funds reflects the Chief Minister’s commitment to the city’s development. She also extended gratitude to the in-charge minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, and local MLAs for their support.

The mayor and commissioner assured citizens that the funds will be used efficiently and within the stipulated time to resolve long-standing civic challenges under the GWMC limits.