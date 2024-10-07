Telangana Government Sanctions Rs 166.50 for Musi Riverfront Designs

Hyderabad: In a step towards reviving the Musi River, the Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 166.50 crore for consultancy services to create a detailed plan for the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has awarded the contract to prepare the plan to a consortium led by Meinhardt Singapore, joined by Cushman & Wakefield India and RIOS Design Studios.

This project has been in the works for several years, with the aim to restore the 55-kilometre stretch of the river. The plan will include parks, walkways, cycle tracks, and public plazas, ensuring the river is both a safe and vibrant place to visit.

The government, however, insists that the project is not just about building infrastructure but also breathing new life into the river that once defined Hyderabad.

The consultancy firms are tasked with designing a space that reflects the needs of today’s Hyderabad while respecting the river’s rich history.

In February 2024, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation had invited expressions of interest for this master plan from consultancy services aimed at creating an aggregate master plan for the 'Musi Riverfront Development Project'.

Key components of the 'Musi Riverfront Development' project, 'river and water management' entails the restoration of biodiversity, flood management, and making the riverfront a symbol of ecological and cultural revival.