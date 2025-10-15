Telangana Government Removes OSD to Konda Surekha Amid Allegations of Misconduct

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has removed N. Sumanth, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Forest, Environment, and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, following multiple allegations of misconduct.

Sumanth, originally appointed as an OSD in the Telangana Pollution Control Board (PCB), was working on deputation in the minister’s office since February 2024, based on a note from Minister Surekha.

According to sources, several complaints were received against him for allegedly interfering in official matters, exerting pressure on officers, and influencing decisions related to polluting industries. Some complaints reportedly reached even the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Following a detailed report from the intelligence wing and mounting allegations, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is said to have expressed strong displeasure and directed the Chief Secretary and senior officials to take action.

Subsequently, PCB Secretary Ravi Gaguloth issued orders on Tuesday removing Sumanth from his position.

It is also learned that the issue came to light after allegations surfaced regarding the Medaram Jatara works, where Sumanth allegedly exerted direct pressure on engineers. The Chief Minister has reportedly instructed officials to keep a close watch on such deputed staff working with other ministers as well.