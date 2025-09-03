Telangana Government Releases Rs.200 Crore for Urgent Repairs

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday released Rs.200 crore to provide immediate relief in districts affected by the recent heavy rains and floods.

According to the orders issued by Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary (disaster management, revenue department), the worst-hit districts such as Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Rajanna-Sircilla will receive Rs.10 crore each. The remaining 26 districts will get `5 crore each.

The funds are earmarked for urgent restoration works, including making damaged roads traffic-worthy, repairing culverts, small bridges, and low-level causeways, and restoring drinking water supply. The order made it clear that these funds cannot be utilised for ex-gratia compensation for loss of lives, crops, or livestock.

Separately, the government sanctioned Rs.1.3 crore towards ex-gratia at the rate of Rs.5 lakh per victim to families of those who lost their lives due to the floods.

Fatalities were reported from Kamareddy, Medak, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mulugu, Mahbubnagar, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

District collectors have been instructed to ensure immediate disbursal of ex-gratia.

The government has also directed the collectors to complete enumeration of other losses, including livestock and property damages, so that further relief can be extended as per State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

The heavy rainfall between August 25 and 28 caused large-scale devastation, particularly in Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, and Nizamabad. The government noted that rainfall during the 2025 monsoon so far is 25 per cent above normal. Eight districts received “large excess” rainfall — 65 to 95 per cent above normal — while another 10 districts recorded “excess” rainfall, 25 to 65 per cent above average, since June 1.