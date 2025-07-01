Telangana Government Offers Plots, Cash for Future City Lands

Hyderabad: The state government is set to offer developed plots along with monetary compensation to farmers parting with their land for the proposed Bharat Future City. The mega project, envisioned by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will span 30,000 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with 16,000 acres to be acquired under a land pooling initiative.

Of the total land, 13,973 acres were originally acquired during the BRS regime for the Hyderabad Pharma City project. The Congress government has now repurposed this land for the Bharat Future City, aimed at building India’s first net-zero carbon city and positioning Telangana as a global hub for innovation, advanced industries and sustainable infrastructure. The project will focus on sectors like artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, medical tourism and sports.

At a review meeting held on Saturday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to speed up the pending land acquisition process through persuasion rather than coercion. He emphasised that compensation must be fair and transparent. Official sources said the CM approved the offer of 121-square-yard developed plots to each farmer, in addition to monetary compensation, mirroring the model earlier proposed for Pharma City.

The Hyderabad Pharma City project was launched in 2017 by the previous BRS government and spread across 19,333 acres. While over 13,500 acres were acquired, the process faced stiff resistance, legal hurdles and accusations of inadequate compensation. Initially, farmers were paid between Rs 7.7 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh per acre, depending on land type. Following public outcry and court intervention, the compensation for patta lands was raised to Rs 16 lakh per acre, alongside promises of developed plots. However, due to delays in layout development, many farmers were left waiting despite receiving allotment certificates.

Now, the Congress government has revived that commitment. In Meerkhanpet village of Kandukur mandal, a 620-acre layout has been developed to benefit over 11,500 affected farmers from Kandukur, Yacharam and Kadthal mandals in Ranga Reddy district. With plot numbering underway, 5,720 farmers have already received allotment certificates. The remaining 5,833 will be accommodated by expanding the layout by another 150 acres. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) is overseeing the process. Plot allotment will be finalised through a draw of lots, and registrations will be carried out free of cost at the Maheshwaram sub-registrar office, with expenses borne by TGIIC.

The Telangana Cabinet approved the Bharat Future City project in March, replacing the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in the designated region with the newly constituted Future City Development Authority (FCDA). The project will be located between the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways, encompassing 56 villages across seven mandals.

The Chief Minister has instructed TGIIC and revenue officials to complete the land pooling and plot allotment process swiftly, ensuring that the development proceeds without compromising the welfare of farmers.