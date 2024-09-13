Telangana Govt mulls attaching land maps for registration to curb land disputes

Hyderabad: The state government is considering attaching land maps during the registration and mutation process to address land disputes and prevent double registrations. This system has been implemented in Karnataka since 2008, yielding positive results. Dharani Committee members Kodanda Reddy and Sunil Kumar visited Karnataka on September 5 to study its revenue laws and discussed the implementation with the state's revenue minister.





The last comprehensive land survey was conducted in 1936. Attempts by the previous government to conduct a new land survey were unsuccessful. The current government intends to carry out a new land survey but plans to first resolve issues arising from the RoR 2020 and the Dharani portal. A plan of action is being developed to introduce a new revenue law. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will make a decision regarding the attachment of land maps during the registration process after consulting with Dharani committee members.

There have been instances where land registered in the Dharani portal did not exist on the ground, and cases where farmers have either increased or decreased their registered land. This has caused problems, as more or less land has been recorded in the revenue settlement register than actually exists. Resolving these issues requires serving notices, but no officer currently has the authority to issue such notices, as the existing law does not provide for it. Registration and mutation can be carried out without field inspections, but attaching land maps during the registration process would make it clearer which land is being registered.

