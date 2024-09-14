Telangana Government Initiates Welfare Policy for Gulf Workers and Their Kin

Hyderabad: The state government has taken the first steps towards creating a comprehensive welfare policy aimed at supporting Gulf workers and their families. Following a directive from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, a meeting was convened here on Saturday in which BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar interacted with MLAs representing Assembly constituencies with a high number of Gulf workers.



Among the proposals that came up for discussion included establishing a Gulf Welfare Board, earmarking ex gratia benefits and providing educational opportunities to the children of Gulf workers.

Another key proposal included payment of Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to families of Gulf workers, who had died while working abroad, from December 7, 2023. The NRI cell suggested providing ₹1 lakh ex gratia to the families of those who passed away prior to that date.

A notable feature of the welfare plan was establishment of a special counter for Gulf-related grievances, during the Praja Vani programme at Praja Bhavan starting on September 20. This counter is intended to assist Gulf workers and their families with issues related to labour conditions and legal matters.

The legislators proposed allocating seats in gurukul schools and colleges for children of Gulf workers. Prabhakar stressed the need for 100 per cent admission for Gulf workers’ children in these institutions.

The meeting also called for setting up an advisory committee, comprising MLAs, MLCs and key leaders from Gulf-affected areas, to oversee the welfare measures. The committee will propose additional solutions. It was recommended that Pravasi Prajavani sessions be organised twice a week at Praja Bhavan, providing a platform for Gulf workers.

Government whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas calling for the creation of a Gulf insurance policy on the lines of Rythu Bima. He detailed about the ex gratia compensation given to two families in his constituency.

The NRI cell said that Telangana workers often face difficulties in countries like Singapore and Malaysia, and urged the government to address these issues as part of its broader policy. It was pointed out that Kerala’s model for supporting Gulf workers could serve as an inspiration for Telangana.

Among others who participated in the meeting included MLAs Dr Sanjay and Rekulpalli Bhupathi Reddy, Seeds Development Corporation chairman Anvesh Reddy and Congress leaders Velichala Rajender Rao and Vinay Reddy.