Telangana Government Initiates Relocation Of Tribal Families From Amrabad Tiger Reserve

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has begun relocating tribal families living inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, kicking off a major rehabilitation effort aimed at both community welfare and forest conservation. The process formally started with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka handing over ₹15 lakh compensation cheques to 14 families who agreed to move, at a programme held in Hyderabad.

In the first phase, 417 families from four villages—Sarlapally, Kudichintalabailu, Tatigundala Penta, and Kollampenta—are set to be relocated, with the government allocating ₹62.55 crore for the initiative. Families were given a choice between two rehabilitation options: 160 families opted for direct financial assistance of ₹15 lakh each, while 257 families chose a more comprehensive package that includes housing and 5 acres of agricultural land at Bacharam in Nagarkurnool district.

Work has already begun at the Bacharam resettlement site, with officials treating it as a pilot project. Once the relocation is completed, around 1,501 hectares of core forest area is expected to be restored, reducing human-wildlife conflict and creating a safer, undisturbed habitat for wildlife, including tigers.

Speaking at the event, Bhatti Vikramarka said the government is committed to supporting these tribal communities through the transition, ensuring they gain access to essential services like education and healthcare—facilities that were largely out of reach in the interior forest areas.