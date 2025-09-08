Telangana Government, Indian Army Discuss Civil-military Cooperation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Lt Gen. Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, on Sunday discussed civil-military cooperation in disaster preparedness, internal security, and the welfare of ex-servicemen.

According to officials, the discussions focused on enhancing joint response mechanisms during floods, sharing real-time intelligence inputs to maintain law and order, and coordinating long-term support measures for veterans and their families.

The Army’s experience in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations was also highlighted, with the Chief Minister appreciating its support during natural calamities in Telangana.

The two sides reportedly explored ways to align civil and military resources for faster disaster response, especially in vulnerable zones across the state. Officials familiar with the meeting said there was agreement on strengthening routine coordination between the state administration and Southern Command units based in Telangana.

Veteran welfare was another key focus, including pension redressal, access to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and education support for dependents. Telangana is home to a large number of retired personnel and war widows, particularly in districts such as Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, and Sangareddy.

Lt Gen. Seth is visiting various Southern Command formations. The interaction with the Chief Minister, officials said, was part of efforts to build deeper coordination between the armed forces and the civil administration in states with growing security and humanitarian responsibilities.