Telangana Government Improves Facilities at Kollur Colony, Says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said that the government has begun fulfilling the promises made to the residents of Kollur Colony in Sangareddy district, calling it a testament to the governance of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said that the government is working sincerely towards improving facilities in the Kollur 2BHK colony and that most of the issues raised by the residents were resolved within 24 hours of his earlier visit.

He said that a ration shop had been set up inside the colony for rice beneficiaries, and RTC buses had been arranged to enter the colony for the convenience of daily commuters. A permanent police station has been sanctioned and a temporary police check post was established within 24 hours to ensure the safety of the residents.

The minister added that the foundation stone for the construction of a hospital has already been laid and two ambulances have been provided for emergency services.

He further stated that tenders will soon be issued for setting up commercial shops in the colony and urged the residents to form a committee to coordinate further development activities.