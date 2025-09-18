Telangana Government Examines Maoists’ Ceasefire

Hyderabad: Higher authorities in Telangana are examining an alleged letter issued by the banned Maoist party leader Abhay announcing an unilateral ceasefire and a willingness to join the mainstream by giving up arms. A final decision, they say, will have to be taken by the Central government.

Telangana intelligence, including SIB officials, have since kept a close vigil on the cadre’s activities along the state borders while coordinating with neighbouring state police forces.

“In recent circumstances, the activities of the Central Committee cadre have declined and the banned Maoist party has no other option but to surrender. Even though the announcement of a ceasefire, giving up arms, and joining the mainstream is a welcome step, a policy decision must be taken by the MHA officials,” sources said.

In both the letter and the audio clip, Abhay reportedly stated that the Maoist party expressed its willingness to hold peace talks with the Union ministry of home affairs, give up arms, and join the mainstream. Citing global changes in circumstances, they claimed to have taken this decision to continue fighting for people’s issues in a different way.

“We have temporarily stopped firing activities and issued a circular within the cadre and armed dalams not to indulge in any firing incidents,” Abhay said in the letter and audio clip.

Prof. Hara Gopal said there was no clarity regarding the authenticity of the letter, and it needed verification to confirm whether it truly came from the Maoists and police. “If true, it would be a historic development in the country, comparable to the withdrawal of the Telangana Armed Struggle. The Maoists giving up arms and joining the mainstream would be a landmark decision. However, what about the Adivasis, tribes, and natural resources?” he asked.

“Corporates like Adani and others are very eager to exploit mining and natural resources in India’s forests. The governments are planning to hand over these resources to corporations. We must think about this issue and find a solution,” Hara Gopal added.

A former DGP, who retired from service, remarked that there was nothing new in the Maoists’ statements. “A few decades ago, during united Andhra Pradesh, the then government initiated talks with the Maoists, but the discussions proved unfruitful. Within days of the talks, alleged exchanges of fire took place,” he recalled.

Sources from the Telangana police said that the letter and audio clips, which went viral on Tuesday, are under consideration. However, the final decision must come from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), where a separate team of senior IPS and IAS officers is working on the matter.

Police officials also felt that the party committee and its leadership may have been weakened, making it difficult to navigate organisational activities after security forces dismantled key leadership structures. The party is believed to have discussed the issue internally, sought opinions from stakeholders and its frontal organisations, and after deliberation, may have released such statements.

However, officials pointed out that similar letters had been released in Abhay’s name on March 28, 2025, and April 25, 2025, while another undated letter was circulated a few months ago.