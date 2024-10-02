Telangana Government Employees Protest GO 317 Transfers

HYDERABAD: A massive protest erupted at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday as hundreds of state government employees and teachers, displaced by GO 317, gathered to demand immediate action on their long-standing grievances.



The demonstrators, coming from various districts across Telangana, attempted to storm Gandhi Bhavan but were stopped by a large police deployment. Undeterred, they sat on the road and staged a protest, blocking traffic on Nampally road and creating a tense situation.

The protesters raised slogans against GO 317, which they claim has disrupted their lives by transferring them to districts far from their homes.

“Many of us are struggling with health and family issues due to these transfers," said one of the protesters, L Bhagyamani.

Arun Kumar K, a teacher, said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has gone back on his assurance during the election campaign.

The GO, issued in 2021, reallocated government employees and teachers to new districts based on the zonal system.

The protestors are now demanding the government create supernumerary posts to reinstate them in their home districts.

The protesters held up placards highlighting Congress’ earlier assurances to scrap GO 317.

"We have held 18 protests at Pragathi Bhavan before this, and our issues remain unresolved," reminded Bhagyamani.

Late in the evening, G.O. 317 JAC leaders Vijayakumar, Nageshwar Rao, Madhusudhana Reddy and Mallesh Ratnamala were invited by TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud for discussions, which also saw the participation of Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha

Prabhakar assured that justice for G.O. 317 affected individuals would be delivered soon.