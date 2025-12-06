Telangana Government Employee Loses Rs 12.9 Lakh in Job Scam

Hyderabad:A government employee lost Rs 12.9 lakh to a fraudster who promised him a part-time job, the Rachakonda cybercrime police said in Friday. The fraudster had contacted him with an offer simple online tasks through a platform.

When the target showed interest, he was contacted by multiple individuals who collected his personal details and guided him through what they said was the registration process but was apparently an exercising in accessing his data.



He was assigned user credentials and given product matching tasks and the fraudsters showed him small profits in his online wallet. He was then encouraged to invest money to unlock higher commissions. Over a period of time, he transferred more than Rs 13.5 lakh.



The fraudsters returned him a small amount. When he attempted to withdraw the profit balance, the fraudsters demanded additional payments under several heads. When he refused to pay, the fraudsters cut off all contact.