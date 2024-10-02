Telangana Government Committed to Welfare of Elderly: Seethakka

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is committed to the welfare of the elderly and has taken several steps for their welfare, panchayat raj, rural development, and women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme at Ravindra Bharati organised for the elderly on the occasion of the UN International Day of Older Persons, Seethakka said the state government launched a website for the elderly to reach out to the government on any issue and to lodge complaints for redressal. “We are the first state to do so,” Seethakka said, adding the facility can be availed from any Mee Seva centre.

The website https://tgseniorcitizens.cgg.gov.in was launched at the event by the minister.

Seethakka also said the state government will explore subsidised travel for the elderly in RTC buses, and said any aged person in need of assistance can call toll free 14567. She said it is the responsibility of children to take care of their ageing parents.

The minister called on the Centre to increase the old age pension from Rs.200 which has remained unchanged for years despite overall price rise.