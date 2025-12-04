Telangana Government Approves Ticket Hike for Akhanda-2

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted formal permission for a temporary increase in cinema ticket prices for the upcoming movie Akhanda-2, scheduled to release on December 5.

According to an order issued by the Home (General) Department, the revised pricing will apply across all theatres in the state for three days — from December 5 to December 7, 2025. The order cites a request from the film’s production company and references existing guidelines governing ticket rate revisions.

As per the approved structure - Single screens: ₹50 additional per ticket and Multiplexes: ₹100 additional per ticket

In addition, a special 8:00 PM show on December 4 has been approved with a ticket price of ₹600, inclusive of GST.

The government has also directed that 20% of the additional revenue generated from the enhanced ticket pricing must be deposited into the Movie Artists’ Welfare Association Account to support film industry workers.

A separate financial account will be opened and managed by the Telangana Film Development Corporation in consultation with the Labour Commissioner.

Authorities have instructed theatres to screen awareness ads on cybercrime, narcotics, and drug abuse during the screening period. District Collectors, Police Commissioners, and cinema licensing authorities have been directed to ensure compliance.