Telangana Government Approves 65,000 Green Auto Permits Within OR

Hyderabad: The government announced on Saturday that it would grant permits for 65,000 green autorickshaws to ply within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. Permission has been granted for operating 20,000 electric autorickshaws, 10,000 fuelled by CNG, 10,000 by LPG and 25,000 retro-fitted electric three-wheelers.

No permissions shall be given to petrol or diesel autorickshaws. Earlier, no new autorickshaws were delivered or sold to people unless they submitted a certificate issued by the transport department that they had scrapped their old vehicles.

Government’s special chief secretary Vikas Raj said that Hyderabad had experienced an unprecedented population growth, and the increase in floating population has also increased the demand for autorickshaws in the city. He stated that giving permissions for electric, LPG and CNG autorickshaws would help control pollution.

One person will only be issued one permit, and the old permits cannot be transferred to the new permissions issued now. Moreover,

The special secretary requested the transport commissioner to issue necessary permissions to the district transport officers, and also issue guidelines to ensure proper implementation of the new orders.