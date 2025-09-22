 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Government Appoints Three New Members to TGPSC

Telangana
DC Web Desk
22 Sept 2025 7:44 PM IST

The official government orders for these appointments have been issued

Telangana Government Appoints Three New Members to TGPSC
x
TGPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed three new members to the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), strengthening its panel responsible for recruitment and administrative functions. The new members appointed are Chandrakant Reddy, IPS officer Vishwa Prasad, and Professor Laxmikant Rathod.

The official government orders for these appointments have been issued, marking an important step in the ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness and capacity of the TGPSC.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TGPSC 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X