Telangana Government Appoints Three New Members to TGPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed three new members to the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), strengthening its panel responsible for recruitment and administrative functions. The new members appointed are Chandrakant Reddy, IPS officer Vishwa Prasad, and Professor Laxmikant Rathod.

The official government orders for these appointments have been issued, marking an important step in the ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness and capacity of the TGPSC.



