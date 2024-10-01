Telangana Government Advocates Tech-Driven Disaster Management Within ORR

Hyderabad: M. Dana Kishore, principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development, urged the use of advanced technology for disaster management and safeguarding assets within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, the remit of HYDRAA.

He said comprehensive database of government assets, drainage networks, and lake details will be created and public accessibility to the data will be ensured. Details regarding full tank levels (FTL) of lakes will also be made public. HYDRAA will facilitate data management and ensure coordination among departments for effective disaster response.

Kishore was speaking at a meeting of the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) disaster management sub-committee meeting here.

Representatives from key departments, including GHMC, HMDA, HMWS&SB, police, revenue, fire services, Forest department, and the collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts, were present to discuss the plan.

The key focus was on mapping and protecting government properties, lakes, and water bodies within the ORR. Kishore emphasised identifying vulnerable zones prone to flooding, fires, and encroachments, and called for the removal of encroachments from lakes to boost development.

A directive was issued to geo-tag government assets within the ORR, with the GHMC commissioner overseeing the project. A committee, chaired by Rangareddy collector Shashank, will submit a report within 10 days, detailing asset protection and disaster management steps.