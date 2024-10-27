Telangana Goup-I Mains Exams Conclude

Hyderabad: The Telangana Group-I Mains examination concluded on Sunday with the final Paper-VI on the Telangana movement and state formation. Out of the 31,403 candidates selected to appear for the exam, 21,151 turned up, resulting in an attendance rate of 67.3 per cent.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) had shortlisted 31,383 candidates in a 1:50 ratio for the Mains. Additionally, 20 sports candidates were permitted to appear following orders from the High Court.

With so many candidates opting out, an average of 37.5 candidates is vying for each Group-I post. The TGPSC had announced a total of 563 vacancies.

Despite the challenges, including two reports of malpractice earlier during the exams, the process is said to have concluded successfully. Authorities are now focused on the evaluation phase, with results anticipated in the coming months.