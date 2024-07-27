Telangana: Godavari in Spate; Authorities Sound Second Warning

Warangal: With the rise in water level in the Godavari River at Ramannagudem of Eturnagaram mandal due to heavy inflow of floodwater, the authorities sounded second warning here in Mulugu district on Saturday. Incessant rains over past few days in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra led to an increase in the influx of water in the Godavari River.

The water level in the Godavari reached 15.83 meters against its normal 13.5 meters. Since the level fluctuated between 16 to 17 meters, officials are keenly observing the inflow of floodwater. The third danger warning will be issued if the water level crosses 17.32 meters at Ramannagudem.

Heavy inflow of water at about 9.83 lakhs cusecs was recorded in Sammakka Sagar barrage at Tupakulagudem. All 66 gates were opened releasing the same amount of water downstream.

In Wazedu mandal, vehicular movement came to a halt for 12 days with national highway 163 badly damaged due to heavy inflow of floodwater from the Gandimari wagu at Tekulagudem village. The water level in Godavari River has also increased at Mullakattu in Peruru village and with water flowing over the Chendrupatla bridge. Police placed barricades stopping vehicular movement.

With heavy inflow of water from Bagotha waterfall that claimed the life of a youth two days back, forest officials placed a flexy board barring tourists to visit the waterfall.

Vehicular movement also came to a halt with heavy inflows of floodwater from Bodhapuram, Kukkathogu and Ballkattu wagus at various places on the road leading to Bhadrachalam from Venkatapuram mandal.

Meanwhile, SP Shabarish inspected the water flow in the Godavari River at Pushkar Ghat in Ramannagudem village. He ordered officials to stay alert round the clock to prevent any untoward incidents.

The SP appealed to people not to go near the lakes and tanks which are overflowing with floodwater for fishing.