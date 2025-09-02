Telangana Gives Rs.5 Lakh Aid for Flood Victims’ Kin

Hyderabad: The state government has announced that families of those who died in the recent floods and rain-related incidents will be given an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh each. It has released Rs.1.3 crore for these payments.

Deaths were reported from Kamareddy, Medak, KB Asifabad, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mulugu, Mahbubnagar, Jagtial, Nirmal and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. Orders issued by Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary for disaster management, directed district collectors to ensure timely disbursement.

Collectors were also asked to enumerate other losses suffered by people, including livestock and property damage, so that relief can be extended under SDRF norms.

Verification time for Imams till Sept. 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board has extended the deadline for submission of verification certificates by Imams and Mouzzans to September 30, instead of the earlier deadline of August 31. Officials instructed all Imams and Mouzzans to obtain verification certificates from their respective management committees or Mutawallis and submit them to the Waqf Board office in Hyderabad or at district offices.

91K join Telangana govt junior colleges

Hyderabad: More than 91,000 students have secured admission in Telangana government junior colleges, with Hyderabad-I and Ranga Reddy districts recording the highest numbers, while nearly 3,900 admissions were cancelled.

Admissions into first-year Intermediate courses closed on August 31, with 91,621 students enrolled in 430 government colleges. According to the Intermediate Education Department, 66,407 students joined general courses and 23,205 opted for vocational courses.

Officials said 3,900 admissions were cancelled due to duplication and other reasons. This year, enrolment increased as the government, in collaboration with institutions such as Physicswallah and Khan Academy, is providing free JEE, NEET and CLAT coaching.

With admissions closed, the department will now begin data entry, including uploading photographs and signatures of students, before commencing examination fee payments.