Telangana: Girls Outperform Boys In Inter Supplementary

Hyderabad:The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations on Monday, with 51.7 per cent of second-year students and 67.4 per cent of first-year students clearing the exams.

Out of 1,47,518 students who appeared for the second-year exams, 76,260 passed. Among them, 54,806 girls recorded a pass percentage of 54.89 per cent, while 92,712 boys registered a 49.8 per cent pass rate. In the first-year exams, 2,66,362 students appeared, of whom 1,79,513 passed. Of the 1,22,018 girls who appeared, 73.92 per cent cleared the exam, compared to 61.89 per cent of the 1,44,344 boys.



Pass percentages in both years showed improvement over 2024. The first-year general stream pass rate rose from 63.86 per cent last year to 67.4 per cent, while in the second year, it increased from 43.77 per cent to 50.82 per cent. The Board advised students with grievances to contact the help desk at helpdesk-ie-telangana.gov.in. Candidates seeking recounting or re-verification with scanned copies of their valued answer scripts may apply between June 17 and 23.