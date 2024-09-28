Telangana: Girl, 17, Missing From Bala Sadan

Karimnagar: The disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Bala Sadan in Jagtial district caused a commotion on Saturday. According to sub-inspector I. Manmadha Rao, the girl was an orphan, as her parents had passed away long ago. She had been studying at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) for four years and was currently in her first year of intermediate.



The girl had some health complications and was receiving treatment. She had been staying at Bala Sadan in Bhishma Nagar Colony for the past two weeks.

On Friday night, she went out but did not return to Bala Sadan. The following day, the organisers of Bala Sadan enquired about her whereabouts from her college friends. Upon learning that she was suffering from asthma and a skin allergy, they lodged a complaint at the police station.

The police registered a missing person case and have since initiated an investigation, he added.