Telangana: GHMC To Start Door to Door Property Survey

Nabinder Bommala
20 July 2024 4:39 PM GMT
The GHMC will start a door-to-door survey of all properties in its jurisdiction. A deadline of 18 months has been set to complete the process.

The authorities have targeted an additional Rs1,000 crore property tax after the geographic information system-based survey is over.

“At present, there are around 19 lakh assessments and once the door to door survey is completed, around 4.5 lakh additional properties will be identified and brought under the tax net,” said a GHMC official.

He said, with the GHMC being divided into 30 circles they are expecting at least 15,000 new property assessments in every circle.

According to GHMC records, the GIS-based survey and the mapping of properties and utilities comprises three segments – satellite mapping, drone survey and door to door survey.

“The drone survey is almost over and we are gearing up for the door to door survey that will start this week,” said another official from the GHMC’s revenue wing.

The GHMC has also decided to involve elected representatives including MLAs and corporators in the door to door survey.

