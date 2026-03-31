Telangana Gets Rs.247.94 Cr Central Funds Benefitting 12,600 GPs

Hyderabad: The Centre government has released the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) and Untied Grants during FY 2025–26 for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in half a dozen States including Telangana

The five other States that received grants are Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Meghalaya. These grants will further empower grassroots governance and enable need-based local development in PRIs.

For Telangana, Rs.247.94 crore has been released as the first installment of untied grants of the financial year 2025-26. These funds are for eligible 12,600 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the State.

The Central government through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti recommends release of XV-FC grants to States for PRIs and RLBs which is then released by the Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in two installments in a financial year.

The grants will be utilized by PRIs and RLBs for location-specific felt needs, under the twenty-nine subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

The grants can be used for the basic services of sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and fecal sludge management in particular and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.