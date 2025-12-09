Telangana Gets Rs.1,11,395 Cr Investments at Global Summit

Hyderabad: Telangana has received a whopping Rs.1,04,350 crore investments on the second day at Telangana Rising Global Summit organized by the State government at Bharat Future City in Kandukur on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took part in back to back meetings and MoU signing on the second day. A MoU was signed with Godrej Industries Group on the proposal to expand dairy business (5lakh litre per day capacity) in Telangana with investment of Rs.150 crore, requiring 40 acres of land and creating 300 direct jobs over two years

Another MoU was signed with Fertis India Pvt. Ltd. on the proposal to develop a state-of-the-art food and agriculture R&D center and a Greenfield Rare Sugars Manufacturing Facility (to produce allulose, Glycine-based ingredients, Slow-Release Carbohydrates and Functional Nutrients supporting global clean-label, non-GMO, health-focused food markets) in Telangana.

As part of MoU, a total Rs. 2,000 crore (Rs. 500 Cr in Phase 1 and Rs. 1,500 Cr in Phase 2) would be invested, requiring 100 acres of land and creating 800 plus direct jobs over two years. Plans are afoot for a project for Specialty Crop Nutrition, Bio-stimulants and Biologicals for sustainable agriculture in Telangana with a cost of Rs.200 crore.

One more MoU was signed with KJS India on the proposal to expand Telangana operations through large-scale food and beverage manufacturing (unit-2) in Telangana with investment of Rs.650 crore, in 44 acres of land and creating 1,551 direct jobs over two years.

A separate MoU was signed with Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited on the proposal to expand Telangana operations through the establishing Export oriented Premium Freeze-Dried Coffee (FDC) plant with investment of Rs. 1,100 crore, in 15 acres of land and creating 1,000 direct jobs over two years

One more MoU was signed with Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RPCL) for the proposed multi-product FMCG manufacturing facility for beverages, snacks and confectionery and other consumer products in Telangana with an investment of Rs. 1,500 crore and creation of 1000 direct employment in 100 acres of land.

A MoU was signed with Kaynes Technology India Limited for electronics contract manufacturing services investing over Rs.1,000 crore as part of the current expansion

Another MoU was signed with JCK Infra Projects Limited on the data center facilities and ancillary infrastructure services with an investment of Rs.9,000 crore, generating over 2,000 jobs.

A MoU was signed with RCT Energy India Pvt Ltd for proposed Rs.2,500 crore investment in Telangana in three phases, and generating 1600 plus direct jobs

One more MoU was signed with Aqylon Nexus Limited for clean energy based 50 MW Data centre apart from establishing a net zero data centre in Telangana in addition to Al powered IOT solutions for retail and MSE industry customised solution provider

One MoU was signed with AGP Group to develop a 1GW Hyperscale DC campus in 125 acres of land apart from developing BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) in the same area to support the DC campus with an investment of Rs.6,750 crore.

Another MoU was signed with Infrakey DC Parks for the development of large-scale Al-ready 1GW Data Park with a requirement of 150 acres of datacenter ready land with an investment of 70,000 crore for the entire infrastructure.

One more MoU was signed with Purview Group. The company proposes a major strategic investment in Telangana to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) and an Al-driven Hyperscale Data Centre Campus apart from formalise GCC project launch with an estimated 3000 employment with a land allocation of eight to 10 acres to establish a 50 MW DC in Telangana.

Hetero Group proposes to establish large-scale pharmaceutical Formulations facilities in Telangana, enhancing the state's manufacturing capabilities in high-quality formulations for domestic and global markets.

It proposed to invest Rs.1,800 crore and is requesting 100 acres of land, with the creation of more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next two years within the state.

The Bharat Biotech now proposes to establish a state-of-the-art Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) facility in Telangana with a proposed investment of Rs.1,000 crore with creation of more than 200 direct jobs and indirect jobs over next three to four years

The Aurobindo Pharma proposes to expand and develop its capabilities in complex generics, injectables, oral solid formulations, biosimilars, and biologics in Telangana with a proposed investment of Rs.2,000 crore, with the creation of more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next two to three years. The Granules India now proposes to establish advanced facilities for the manufacturing of peptides, along with a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for oncology products in Telangana with a proposed investment of Rs.1,200 crore and is requesting 100 acres of land within Green Pharma City.

The project is expected to generate more than 2,500 to 3,000 direct jobs over the next three to four years. The Biological E Limited proposes to establish large-scale Vaccine, Research & Development, and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) facilities in Telangana as part of its next phase of expansion with a proposed investment of Rs.3,500 crore, in addition to its earlier investment of Rs.500 crore, taking the total cumulative investment to Rs.4,000 crore and will create over 3,000 direct jobs, in next five years within the state.

The company is requesting 150 acres of land in Green Pharma City for the development of this project.