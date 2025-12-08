Telangana Gets Rs 2.43 Lakh Crore Investment Offers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit opened on a historic note on Monday, drawing unprecedented investment commitments worth over Rs 2.43 lakh crore and positioning the state on a fast-track growth trajectory. On Day 1 of the summit, the government signed more than 35 major memoranda of understanding (MoUs), cumulatively worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore.

The surge of capital across futuristic and high-growth sectors offered a strong endorsement of Telangana Rising 2047 Vision, which aims to build a diversified, innovation-led economy. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT and industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who spearheaded the first day’s proceedings, said the investment momentum demonstrated global confidence in the state’s governance, policy stability, and infrastructure.

The MoUs have been mapped across four key verticals, deep tech and urban innovation, renewable energy, aerospace and logistics, and advanced manufacturing. Together, these sectors are expected to create thousands of high-skill jobs and lay the foundation for next-generation industrial ecosystems.

A significant share of the commitments, around Rs 1.04 lakh crore was directed toward deep tech, Future City development and core infrastructure.

The headline investment came from the Brookfield-Axis Ventures consortium, pledging Rs 75,000 crore for the Global Deep Tech Innovation City in Bharat Future City. This project aims to build a Net Zero urban cluster with global R&D hubs, frontier technology labs, and high-value service corridors.

Vietnam-based Vin Group followed with a Rs 27,000 crore commitment for integrated renewable energy, EV infrastructure and smart city projects. The state’s startup ecosystem also received a boost with Sidbi committing Rs 1,000 crore for early-stage ventures and the World Trade Centre announcing another Rs 1,000 crore for a walk-to-work innovation hub.

The renewable energy and power security category saw nearly Rs 39,700 crore in MoUs. Evren/Axis Energy committed Rs 31,500 crore for large-scale solar and wind farms designed to strengthen Telangana’s industrial energy supply. The MEIL Group announced Rs 8,000 crore across solar power, pumped storage and e-mobility initiatives.

The state government’s ambition to reinforce Hyderabad as India’s aerospace and defence hub received a boost through commitments worth Rs 19,350 crore. The GMR Group signed a Rs 15,000 crore MoU to expand aviation, cargo and MRO capacities.

Defence manufacturing saw significant interest, with Apollo Microsystems pledging Rs 1,500 crore each for avionics, missile systems and aero-engine structures. Logistics players including MPL Logistics and TVS ILP formalised commitments for warehousing and integrated industrial parks.

The advanced manufacturing and core industries basket attracted around Rs 13,500 crore. Electronics and hydrogen technologies together accounted for nearly Rs 8,000 crore through investments by Renewsys, Midwest, Akshat Greentech and Sohhytech.

In heavy industry, Krishna Power Utilities committed Rs 5,000 crore for an integrated steel plant, while Ultra Bright Cements and Rain Cements announced close to Rs 2,000 crore. In the textiles sector, Seetharam Spinners signed a Rs 3,000 crore MoU for a large-scale integrated unit, alongside additional commitments of over Rs 960 crore from the Solapur Telangana Textile Association and Genius Filters.

Athirath Holdings announced a Rs 4,000-crore investment to set up 25 Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across the state, marking one of India’s largest biomass-to-energy programmes.

The company will deploy Napier grass as the primary feedstock, building a structured agricultural supply chain that promises steady income to farmers while producing transport-grade biogas.

The Chief Minister termed the initiative a major step toward farmer-centric clean energy, adding that the State will fast-track land allocation, regulatory clearances and feedstock linkages. Officials from energy, environment and agriculture departments committed support for the timely rollout.

The healthcare sector gained a substantial push with the state government signing a landmark MoU with Apollo Hospitals to expand medical education, research, digital health and tertiary care.

Apollo announced over Rs 100 crore in annual recurring investments and an Rs 800-crore Deemed University that will train nearly 17,000 professionals over a decade. A new 400-bed tertiary hospital in the Financial District and expansion of the pharmacy network are among the key commitments.

Addressing delegates, Revanth Reddy said the Day-1 outcome reflected a global mandate for Telangana’s forward-looking policies. He said that his government would now shift its focus to execution, ensuring rapid implementation and job creation. Sridhar Babu said the strategic nature of the MoUs demonstrated the stability of Telangana’s industrial environment, and reaffirmed the state's commitment to converting global capital into district-level growth.

Special chief secretary (industries) Sanjay Kumar said the scale and diversity of investments validated the Telangana Rising 2047 framework. He assured that all departments would fast-track processes to help investors move swiftly from MoU to DPR formulation and project execution.

The summit, designed around the CURE, PURE and RARE development pillars, aims to present Telangana as a unified growth engine integrating urban, peri-urban and rural economies. With Day 1 delivering record-breaking commitments, officials said the vision for a globally competitive Telangana has taken a decisive leap forward.