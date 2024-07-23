Telangana gets nothing in Union budget: KTR



Hyderabad: BRS party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said Telangana had received nothing in the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.



“We hoped that Telugu daughter-in-law and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would allocate significant funds to Telangana in the budget. But what we got was nothing. Despite having a budget of Rs.48 lakh crore, only a few States received major benefits,” he said.

“It is disappointing that Telangana is not mentioned in the entire budget. Once again, Telangana has received nothing. In the past, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) requested the Central government to take decisions on nearly 35 promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act,” he recalled.

“We have repeatedly written letters and made appeals. There is no mention of additional funds for Mulugu University, the Bayyaram steel factory, or the Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet,” he said.

Despite requests, national status has not been granted to any irrigation projects in the State. “We requested Central national institutes such as IIM, but not a single one was given. We asked for funds for industrial corridors from Telangana to Mumbai-Nagpur, and Hyderabad - Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, but there was no response,” he explained.

“We also requested the establishment of a new handloom cluster along with a mega power loom cluster, but the Central government did not respond. Even the requests made by the present Chief Minister and Ministers from Telangana during their visits to Delhi were ignored,” he said.

“We have no issue with the funds given to Andhra Pradesh. As a brotherly State, we wish them well and support their allocations. However, the Central government did not mention the word 'Telangana' even once when discussing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act,” KTR said.

The Centre announced special funds for the capital Amaravati, Polavaram, and industrial development. They promised special funds for Andhra Pradesh industrial corridors.

“We are happy with the significant funds given to Andhra Pradesh. But it is truly disappointing to see that only Andhra Pradesh and Bihar received funds while the remaining 26 States were overlooked,” he pointed out.