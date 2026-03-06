Pratap Shukla Is New Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: Droupadi Murmu, President of India, on Thursday appointed Shiv Pratap Shukla as the Governor of Telangana, replacing Jishnu Dev Varma. Shukla is currently serving as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra. He had assumed charge as the Governor of Telangana on July 31, 2024.

In other appointments, Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland, while Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed Governor of Bihar.

R. N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, has been appointed Governor of West Bengal.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala, will discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Kavinder Gupta, Lt Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, has been appointed Lt Governor of Ladakh.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed Lt Governor of Delhi.

The appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.