Telangana gets Centre’s award for fighting TB

Hyderabad: Telangana has been awarded for the overall best national performance in NAAT Testing for its efforts in the fight against tuberculosis (TB). This recognition was given for the state's intensive 100-day campaign from December 7, 2024, to March 17, 2025, across nine districts.

The award was presented by Union health minister J.P. Nadda and was received by R.V. Karnan, managing director of the National Health Mission, Telangana, and Dr A. Rajesham, joint director of TB Cell, Telangana, during the World TB Day celebrations at Vignan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Health minister C. Damodar Rajanrasimha congratulated the health department officials and staff for achieving this significant milestone.