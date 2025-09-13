Telangana Gears Up to Elevate Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara to Global Stage

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has devised an ambitious master plan for the development of the Sammakka-Saralamma temple at Medaram in Mulugu district, marking a transformative phase for one of Asia’s most iconic tribal pilgrimage centres. The plan carefully maintains the sanctity of the sacred Gaddelu, fully respecting the strong sentiments of the tribal priests by making no alterations.

According to official sources, this initiative aims to blend modern infrastructure with cultural preservation, ensuring that millions of devotees attending the biennial jatara enjoy improved amenities while the temple’s unique heritage is safeguarded for future generations.

The government is leaving no stone unturned and has allocated Rs 236.2 crore budget for this purpose. An immediate sanction of Rs 150 crore will facilitate arrangements for the upcoming Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, scheduled from January 28-31 next year, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims from Telangana and beyond. This event is known as one of the largest gatherings in the world.

The plan allocates Rs 58.2 crore for developing the surrounding precincts near the temple pedestal, enhancing both the spiritual atmosphere and visitor comfort. Additionally, Rs 6.8 crore will be invested in distinctive artwork, with local artisans commissioned to depict tribal legends and motifs.

Jampanna Vagu will receive a Rs 39 crore makeover focusing on sanitation, beautification, and visitor safety. Addressing the longstanding need for better lodging, Rs 50 crore is set aside for constructing new guest houses and essential amenities, giving permanent accommodation for devotees top priority. Transport infrastructure will be upgraded with new bus stands, improved roads, and a special push for solar energy projects in neighbouring tribal villages — making the entire pilgrimage more efficient and eco-friendly.

Water and sanitation facilities will see substantial upgrades as well. Pilgrims can expect reliable drinking water, clean toilets, and improved lighting, according to official sources. The development will also integrate eco-tourism concepts and tribal welfare programs, directly benefiting local communities through employment opportunities, horticulture projects, and support for traditional practices.

Importantly, tribal priests and elders are actively consulted to ensure the master plan honors both spiritual customs and regional history. As Telangana prepares to showcase the Medaram Jatara on a global stage, this government initiative is seen as a milestone that balances progress, sustainability, and cultural pride, transforming Medaram into a world-class destination while preserving its sacred spirit.