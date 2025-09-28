Telangana Gears Up for Saddula Bathukamma on September 30

Hyderabad: The State government has announced that Saddula Bathukamma will be celebrated on September 30, according to a memo issued on September 20. The government has directed district collectors across the state to take necessary steps and make arrangements for the festival.

Bathukamma has been declared the state festival since the formation of Telangana and is celebrated every year with grandeur across the state. It is a nine-day festival that culminates on the final day, known as Saddula Bathukamma. This year, the festivities began on September 20.

The festival holds special significance for women, who prepare Bathukammas with seasonal flowers, gather at community spaces, and sing and dance around them. In recent years, the celebrations have also included popular DJ Bathukamma songs. Special songs dedicated to the festival are released on YouTube by various singers and organizations.

Bathukamma is regarded as one of the most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in Telangana, reflecting the cultural spirit of the state.