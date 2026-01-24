Telangana Gears Up For Holy Dips, Chants To Mark Ratha Saptami

HYDERABAD: Thousands of devotees are preparing for pre-dawn holy dips at rivers and temples to honour the Sun God during Ratha Saptami on Sunday, marking Surya Jayanti. The highlight of the ritual is Arunodaya Snan — bathing eastwards while placing seven Jilledu (Arka) leaves on the head, shoulders, knees and feet, amid chants of “Sapta Sapta Maha Sapta.”

Vedic scholar Radha Krishna Murthy explained that the practice symbolised purification, cleansing sins of seven past births. He noted that Jilledu leaves have proven antibacterial and antifungal properties, with rural communities still using their latex to heal wounds, reduce inflammation, detoxify skin, boost immunity and ease joint pain.

Post-bath, families offer Arghya water in copper pots to the rising Sun, perform Surya Namaskar, light ghee lamps and chant the Aditya Hridayam Stotra for vitality and prosperity.

Sun temples across the state are expected to draw huge crowds. Devotees believe Thimmapuram’s Surya Devalayam in Suryapet channels cosmic solar energy, while Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple at Tirumalagiri in Secunderabad will host Abhishekam, Maha Homam and 108 pradakshinas. Alwal’s Surya Narayana Temple will mark the occasion with daily Arghya and Sankranti festivities.

Murthy added that the festival is also known as Arogya Saptami, for its special significance to health. “Ratha’s chariot symbolises the mind. Jilledu snanam dissolves sins and diseases through sincere prayers to Surya Deva. It is nature’s therapy, renewing body and spirit amid modern stress,” he said.