Telangana Gears Up for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027

Warangal: In response to state government directives, officials from the endowment department have begun preparations for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027. Although the festival is still more than two years away, they are already focused on ensuring all necessary facilities will be in place for devotees along the Godavari’s banks.

Having successfully managed the recent Saraswati Pushkaralu, the department is especially eager to develop permanent infrastructure at the renowned Sri Mukteswara Swamy Temple in Kaleshwaram, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer has instructed officials to secure suitable land around the Kaleshwaram temple for these development projects. In accordance with her directives, they have initiated land-acquisition surveys to identify sites for Pushkara ghats and internal roads.

The temple authorities have proposed acquiring 14.36 acre across 17 survey numbers. To fund this purchase, officials plan to allocate Rs 1.57 crore from the Rs 5 crore set aside during Saraswati Pushkaralu for ongoing, permanent development at Kaleshwaram.