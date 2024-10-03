Telangana: Gattikal Village Enforces Liquor Ban As Tribute to Gandhi

Suryapet: In a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the villagers of Gattikal in Athamakur (S) Mandal have passed a resolution to ban the sale, purchase, and consumption of liquor in the village, with violators facing a fine of Rs 10,000. The ban will come into effect on October 13.

Gattikal, located 22 km from the district headquarters of Suryapet, has a population of 2,500 and is home to 10 illegal belt shops, indicating a high level of liquor sales.

According to village elders, the village's name, meaning "strong toddy," comes from its reputation for pure toddy due to the abundant palm groves in the area.

Concerned about the growing alcohol addiction among the youth, the village elders decided to enforce the ban. They successfully persuaded the illegal shop owners to close their businesses and allowed them to sell their remaining liquor stock up until the Dasara festival. However, toddy sales will continue, as it provides a livelihood for most families in the village.

Bhupathi Ramulu, one of the village elders, stated that three teams will be formed to monitor the village's entrances and prevent liquor from being brought in. Anyone found intoxicated will be fined, he added.

“All the villagers pledged to enforce the liquor ban during a meeting held at the grama panchayat office on Wednesday, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary,” Ramulu said.