Telangana: Forest Officials Suspended for Booze Party at Office

Karimnagar: The forest department suspended a forest range officer, a beat officer, and two outsourced employees for negligence and consuming alcohol at a party organised on government premises in Jagtial district.

They had gathered to celebrate Dasara at the forest office on Friday. A video showed that they consumed alcohol and meat, and timber and sawmill shop owners were present.

In response to the video, the forest department launched an internal investigation. After gathering evidence, the authorities suspended deputy forest range officer of Jagtial range B. Arun Kumar, Muthyampet beat officer M. Sai Ram, and outsourced employees, Raheem and Lakshman.

Locals alleged that the officials had killed a peacock and a wild boar and consumed the meat during the party. The officials reportedly claimed that they had sacrificed a goat and its meat.

Sources said that the authorities had sent the seized food for testing and collected blood samples from those involved. The investigation is going on.