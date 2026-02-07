Telangana Forest Department Issues Advisory Restricting Outdoor Movement

Hyderabad: The forest department has issued an advisory restricting the movement of outdoor movement for the people as a tiger is on prowl. It deployed special teams to track the tiger moving around Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Siddipet.

The tiger is currently traversing the Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Jangaon districts of the state, Suvarna, PCCF (HoFF) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana Forest Department, said.

In view of it, the forest department issued the following advisory: Restrict movement: Avoid venturing outdoors unless necessary, especially during night hours.

Travel in groups: If travel is required for emergencies, do so only in large groups.

Farm safety: Farmers are strictly prohibited from setting live electric wires or traps, as these pose a danger to both the tiger and the public.

Livestock protection: Ensure all cattle are secured in safe shelters. The department confirmed that eight cattle depredation incidents have occurred recently, and on-the-spot compensation will be provided as per established norms.

Meanwhile, specialised Tiger Rescue Teams from Tadoba-Andhari and Pune have been mobilised to assist local authorities in real-time monitoring and assessment.

“As on February 6, fresh pugmarks have confirmed the tiger’s presence on the outskirts of Mandelagudem village, Raghunathpally mandal, Jangaon district. The animal is currently navigating a landscape at the junction of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, and Jangaon districts.

The Forest Department has placed all Divisional Forest Officers on high alert. Residents in the mandals of Lingala Ghanpur, Raghunathpally, Narmetta, Jangaon, Devaruppula, and Tarigoppula are advised to adhere to the following safety protocols,” Suvarna said.