Telangana Food Safety Wing Cracks Down on E-Commerce Warehouses

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Food Safety conducted a special enforcement drive on warehouses operated by major e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms including Zepto, Reliance JioMart, Blinkit, BigBasket, Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon and local units.

During the operation, officials inspected 75 warehouses, lifting 98 enforcement samples and 124 surveillance samples for further testing.

The inspection led to the seizure of 1,903 units of expired food items and products found to be misbranded or carrying misleading labels. In addition, authorities discarded 76 kg of expired and stale food, including rotten vegetables and unsafe consumables.

Following the violations observed, the department issued 32 improvement notices to the concerned units and warned that further non-compliance may attract penalties and stronger legal action.