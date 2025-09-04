 Top
Telangana Food Safety Commissioner Conducts Inspections in Districts

DC Correspondent
4 Sept 2025 12:10 PM IST

The Commissioner issued seven separate notices to the management and 18 samples were lifted for adulteration testing

The officials of Telangana Food Safety Wing discarding expired goods and synthetic colours during inspection. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety has conducted inspections across districts covering hotels, messes, chicken shops and hostels.

After examining conditions, the Commissioner issued seven separate notices to the management and 18 samples were lifted for adulteration testing. The stocks in three facilities were discarded for expired goods and synthetic colours.

The Commissioner urged the public to stay vigilant and report any violations observed to telanganacfs@gmail.com or call helpline 9100105795.


