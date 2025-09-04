Telangana Food Safety Commissioner Conducts Inspections in Districts

Hyderabad: Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety has conducted inspections across districts covering hotels, messes, chicken shops and hostels.

After examining conditions, the Commissioner issued seven separate notices to the management and 18 samples were lifted for adulteration testing. The stocks in three facilities were discarded for expired goods and synthetic colours.

The Commissioner urged the public to stay vigilant and report any violations observed to telanganacfs@gmail.com or call helpline 9100105795.