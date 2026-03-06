Telangana Fixes New Engineering College Fees for 2025–28 Block Period

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has fixed new tuition fees for 160 engineering colleges in the state for the 2025–28 block period. As per GO (6) issued by the education department on Thursday, 33 engineering colleges will charge more than ₹1 lakh per year, while two colleges will have a fee of ₹1 lakh.

The number of colleges with fees above ₹1 lakh remains the same as in the previous block period. However, the number of colleges charging exactly ₹1 lakh has reduced from seven earlier to two this time.

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) has the highest fee at ₹1.83 lakh, followed by Vasavi College of Engineering at ₹1.75 lakh.

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) recommended a reduction in tuition fees for 19 colleges and suggested no increase in fees for 70 colleges. The state government accepted these recommendations and issued the order accordingly.

The minimum annual tuition fee has been fixed at ₹45,000, which will apply to 21 colleges.

Implementation from current academic year

The revised fees will come into effect from the 2025–26 academic year. The new fee structure will apply to students joining BTech first year during the 2025–26, 2026–27 and 2027–28 academic years. These students will continue to pay the same fee throughout their four-year course.

This year, the tuition fees have been reduced for 19 colleges compared to the previous academic year (2024–25). During the EAPCET counselling held last August, students were charged the earlier fee structure. The technical education department had then clarified that if the newly fixed fees were lower, the difference would be refunded to students.

Since fees have been reduced in 19 colleges, the respective institutions will now have to refund the difference to students who paid the higher fee earlier.

Among the colleges charging more than ₹1 lakh, CBIT, Vasavi, MGIT, CVR College of Engineering, Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Vardhaman College of Engineering, MLR Institute of Technology, Malla Reddy Engineering College, Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology, Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology, Sri Indu College of Engineering and Technology, ACE Engineering College, JBIET, Anurag University, Shreyas Institute of Engineering and Technology and Vagdevi College of Engineering are among those listed.

Colleges with ₹1 lakh annual fee include Gate Institute of Technology and Matrusri Engineering College.