Telangana: Five MLCs elected unanimously under MLA quota

Hyderabad: The election for five MLC seats in the state under the MLA quota was declared unanimous. The Election Officer announced the result as only five nominations were filed for the five seats. Addanki Dayakar, Vijayashanti, Shankar Nayak from the Congress Party, Dasoju Shravan from BRS, and Nellikanti Satyam from the CPI were elected.

In addition, the nominations of six independent candidates were rejected by the Returning Officer as they failed to meet the required criteria.

With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations closing at 5 pm on Thursday, the Returning Officer officially declared the five candidates elected unanimously.



